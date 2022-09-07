Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,747 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

KRC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kilroy Realty

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.