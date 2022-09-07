Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 28.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in FMC by 12.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

