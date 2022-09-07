Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

