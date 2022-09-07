Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

