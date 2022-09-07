Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,215 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $183.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

