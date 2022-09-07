Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

