Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

