Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

