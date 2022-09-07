Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

