Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.01 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

