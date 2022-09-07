Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.95.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

