Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BKU opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

