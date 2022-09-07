Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $96.68 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

