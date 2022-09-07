Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after buying an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

