Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,181,387 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

