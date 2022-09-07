Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 15,348 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 227,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

