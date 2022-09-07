Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 359 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $561.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.58 and its 200 day moving average is $498.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

