Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

