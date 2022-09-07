Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

