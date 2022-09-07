Comparing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 5 1 0 2.17 American Tower 0 4 10 0 2.71

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.58%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $291.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than American Tower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.27% 2.07% 1.05% American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15%

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 5.84 $30.06 million $0.33 53.52 American Tower $9.36 billion 12.65 $2.57 billion $6.08 41.81

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Easterly Government Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

