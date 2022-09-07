Comparing Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander $54.90 billion 0.72 $9.61 billion $0.58 4.09

Analyst Ratings

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Banco Santander 0 7 6 0 2.46

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of 4.30, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 19.13% 9.51% 0.56%

Summary

Banco Santander beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 9,879 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

