Comparing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -5.10% -45.82% -11.81% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Coupang has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coupang and dELiA*s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.55 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -27.90 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $21.99, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

