Comparing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVI Industries and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 2 0 2.50

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EVI Industries and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.65 $8.38 million $0.68 18.34 European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.08 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -664.78

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. European Wax Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVI Industries beats European Wax Center on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.