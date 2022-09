Comparing Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Exterran shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exterran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran -11.16% -45.59% -6.55% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $630.24 million 0.25 -$112.71 million N/A N/A California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exterran and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Exterran has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California First Leasing beats Exterran on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas compression packages, and water treatment, including cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

