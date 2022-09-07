Comparing Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) and Its Competitors

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -5.63 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.16% -14.75% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1655 7677 16106 577 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 139.91%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor rivals beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

