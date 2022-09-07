Comparing PlayAGS (AGS) & Its Peers

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PlayAGS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -12.17 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.70

Profitability

PlayAGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 381 6 2.58

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.53%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 40.33%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

