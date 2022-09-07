Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

