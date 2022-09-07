Conceal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,683.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $4,683.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,989.38 or 0.99786646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00233157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00149757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00246747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,006,148 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.