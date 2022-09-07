Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $381.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

