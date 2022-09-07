Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $616.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

