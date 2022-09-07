Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,529 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Assertio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $122.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

