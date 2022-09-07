Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $71,000 in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $222,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

