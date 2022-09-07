Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

