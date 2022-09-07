Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,929 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

