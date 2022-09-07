Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,509 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of VirnetX worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 139,699 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 991,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 756,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 183.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About VirnetX

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

