Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,469 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of GlycoMimetics worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

