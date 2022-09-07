Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 9.9%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 28,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 75,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

