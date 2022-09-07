Constellation Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $639,955.00 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $94.96 million and $639,955.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

