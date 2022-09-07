Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.89 Million

Contentos (COS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,132 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

