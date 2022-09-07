CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,318.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $69,318.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093238 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

