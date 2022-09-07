ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Maxim Group cut shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.