Contrasting Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.03 $74.63 million $5.37 10.84 Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.47 $92.79 million $2.23 9.55

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 30.22% 11.94% 1.30% Byline Bancorp 26.03% 11.92% 1.39%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Great Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Springfield, and Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

