Contrasting Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 30.48 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.32

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 978 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

