Contrasting Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 26.60% 10.68% 1.04% Washington Trust Bancorp 31.97% 14.28% 1.27%

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern States Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.30 $18.57 million $2.11 12.36 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.46 $76.87 million $4.30 11.50

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

