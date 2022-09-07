Convergence (CONV) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $221,625.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

