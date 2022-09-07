Convex CRV (CVXCRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,365.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and $13,365.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

