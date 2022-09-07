Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Cap of $349.34 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00027226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $349.34 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,370,626 coins and its circulating supply is 67,425,465 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.