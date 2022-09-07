Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,108 shares of company stock worth $9,213,173. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

