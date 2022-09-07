Cornichon (CORN) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $692,551.96 and $676.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars.

