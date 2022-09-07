Corra.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $525,038.83 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $525,038.83 and $33.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
Corra.Finance Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
